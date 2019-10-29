CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 752.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,962.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,055. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

