CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,832 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 141,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $292.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.04.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

