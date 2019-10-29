Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Short Interest Update

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 45,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of LEU opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centrus Energy stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 121,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 1.28% of Centrus Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

