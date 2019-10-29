Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CDAY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 509,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $325,062.50. Also, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 131,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $6,767,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,201,162 shares of company stock valued at $895,193,518 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

