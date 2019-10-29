C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CFFI stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $173.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.65. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded C&F Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

