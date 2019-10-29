Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Changyou.Com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

CYOU stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $509.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.92. Changyou.Com has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $118.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.92 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.82%. Changyou.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Changyou.Com will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.