Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $460.48.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $464.07. 1,054,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,992. Charter Communications has a one year low of $272.91 and a one year high of $470.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.12. The stock has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 43.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 461,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,200,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 551,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,067,000 after buying an additional 51,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 75.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 111,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

