Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $495.00 at SunTrust Banks

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks to $495.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHTR. Guggenheim raised Charter Communications to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $460.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $464.07. 1,054,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $272.91 and a 1 year high of $470.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.12. The stock has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

