Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $840.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDT. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $748,922.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

