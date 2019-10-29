Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Chemed by 117.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Chemed by 152.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Chemed by 71.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.25.

In related news, Director George J. Walsh III bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $412.86 per share, with a total value of $206,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 4,349 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $1,880,942.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,035 shares of company stock worth $23,442,542. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $408.75 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $260.03 and a twelve month high of $441.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.38.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

