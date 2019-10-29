Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Down 18.0% in October

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 812,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHMI shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.49000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.11%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

