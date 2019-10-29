Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.51. 1,003,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.09. The firm has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

