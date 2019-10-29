Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,103 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Chevron by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,630,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average is $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

