Chicago Capital LLC Buys 901 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. DexCom makes up 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $29,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.94.

DXCM opened at $151.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.64. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.05 and a 1-year high of $178.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $175,751.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total transaction of $353,082.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,014 shares of company stock worth $14,608,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.