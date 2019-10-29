Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ABIOMED by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ABIOMED by 18.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $633,440,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 105.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,219,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,705 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 10.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,869,000 after acquiring an additional 125,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 338.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,436,000 after acquiring an additional 629,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total value of $1,669,674.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $183.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.97. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.02 and a 12 month high of $427.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut ABIOMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.50.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

