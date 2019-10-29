Chicago Capital LLC Makes New $23.15 Million Investment in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 612,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,151,000. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Weight Watchers International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the second quarter valued at $782,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 33.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.29. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $369.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $195,405.00. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WW. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

