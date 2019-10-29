Chicago Capital LLC Sells 579 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 2.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Zoetis worth $41,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $787,540.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,315.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,623.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,182. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $78.90 and a one year high of $130.20. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

