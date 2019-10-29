Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,100 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 645,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CMRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 137,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,236. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 38.70% and a negative net margin of 729.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chimerix from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chimerix by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 443,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 69,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 557,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

