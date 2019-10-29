China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 119,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of JRJC stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. 7,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. China Finance Online has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. The business had revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

