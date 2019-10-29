Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Gap Up to $1.56

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.56. Chinanet Online shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 19,139 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Chinanet Online alerts:

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter.

Chinanet Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNET)

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Chinanet Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinanet Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.