Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMG. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $590.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $796.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.03.

Shares of CMG opened at $782.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $819.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $762.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $383.20 and a 52-week high of $857.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total transaction of $3,043,847.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,278,168.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Ells sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.65, for a total transaction of $22,442,427.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,580 shares in the company, valued at $146,249,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,437 shares of company stock worth $65,371,643 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,037,000 after acquiring an additional 470,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,312,954,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 217.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,890,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

