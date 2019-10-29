Chronobank Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Chronobank has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronobank coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00017950 BTC on exchanges. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $45,071.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00216032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.01488547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00115675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank launched on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.