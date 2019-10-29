Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHT opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

