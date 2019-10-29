CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $746.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 126,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 64.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 12,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

