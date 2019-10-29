Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is benefiting from robust demand for amplifiers and smart codecs shipping in smartphones. The company is gaining from its steadfast execution target, a wider customer base and efforts to capitalize on solid demand for powerful audio and voice components. Penetration in the Android market is also a key driver. The company is further gaining momentum from the haptic driver product line as it forays into the adjacent markets beyond audio and voice. Also, growth opportunities in digital headsets, MEMS microphones and voice biometrics are likely to be the key catalysts. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company's Q2 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, weak sales of portable audio products are a persistent threat to the company.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,675. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $238.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 128,847 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $6,718,082.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,085,630.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,248 shares of company stock worth $8,651,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 121,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

