Citigroup Downgrades Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. Citigroup currently has $205.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.61.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $110.71 and a twelve month high of $209.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total transaction of $9,155,296.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,914,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 149,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 51,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

