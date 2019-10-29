Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.2% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $514,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 43.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 77.8% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 543,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,073,000 after purchasing an additional 237,925 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C stock opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

