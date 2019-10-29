Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems stock opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $597,880.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,049,280.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $523,356.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,567 shares of company stock worth $4,654,455 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 49,944 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.