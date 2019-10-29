Claro Advisors LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,875 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 52.2% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $47.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $207.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

