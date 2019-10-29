Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.5% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $874,833.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total transaction of $429,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $182.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.05. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

