Claro Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in AbbVie by 1.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,038,000 after purchasing an additional 83,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $498,079.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 143,077 shares of company stock worth $8,023,851. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.51.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

