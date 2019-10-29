Claro Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock opened at $270.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.51. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $216.97 and a 12-month high of $275.00.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.