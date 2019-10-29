Claro Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 23,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DBD opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $739.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $17.00 price objective on Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

