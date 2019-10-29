Claro Advisors LLC Sells 2,322 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

WFC stock opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

