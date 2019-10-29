CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Shares Down 5.2%

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37, 1,440,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,848,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.77.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $698.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher William Eccleshare sold 81,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $206,893.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,361.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $912,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,395.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 435,000 shares of company stock worth $996,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter valued at about $492,110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 30,105.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,833,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,887 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter valued at about $4,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 13,931.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,890,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter valued at about $3,389,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

