Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) – DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Clearwater Paper in a research report issued on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $18.87 on Monday. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.77 million, a PE ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $445.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 210.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,658 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 38.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

