Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Clearwater Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Clearwater Paper stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.63. 219,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $315.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $445.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 8.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

