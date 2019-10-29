Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Short Interest Up 56.5% in October

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,300 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the September 15th total of 409,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE CWEN.A traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,423 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

