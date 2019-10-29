CNO Financial Group (CNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $979.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.66 million. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNO stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.24. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $150,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNO. Citigroup reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

