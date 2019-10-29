CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

CNXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on CNX Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of CNXM traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 591,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 56.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $141,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 34.8% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

