Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Set at $61.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCEP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.80.

CCEP stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

