Cohen & Company Inc (COHN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN COHN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. 1,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,557. Cohen & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

About Cohen & Company Inc

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

