Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 63.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 222.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE:UTF opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $27.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.