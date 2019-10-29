Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CIGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

CIGI stock traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.56. 12,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,295. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.59. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $77.79.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $745.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.85 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 505,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,137,000 after purchasing an additional 94,365 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

