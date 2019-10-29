Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Comcast stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,664,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,870,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,078,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

