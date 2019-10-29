Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at DA Davidson

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) had its target price upped by DA Davidson to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.52. 439,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.83 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, CFO William George III purchased 1,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.59 per share, with a total value of $40,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,382.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 5,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $230,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $498,455. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 193.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

