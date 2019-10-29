Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBK. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.06 ($8.21).

ETR:CBK traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €5.62 ($6.53). 8,995,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.20. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a fifty-two week high of €8.94 ($10.40).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

