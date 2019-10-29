Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. On average, analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $900.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.71.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.41.

Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

