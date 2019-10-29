Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 1.31% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHCT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 116.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after buying an additional 140,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 480,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after buying an additional 88,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,036,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,570,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHCT opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $903.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.41.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

