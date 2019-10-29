Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CTBI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.06. 23,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.33 per share, with a total value of $39,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,940 shares in the company, valued at $194,290.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $42,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $293,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

